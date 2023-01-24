Alden Ehrenreich Wants Another Shot at Han Solo

Image Source: Walt Dinsey Studios Motion Picture

It’s been five years since Alden Ehrenreich started as young Han Solo in Solo: A Stars Wars Story, and the actor is still being asked about his past and future as the charismatic rogue, who was made famous by the inimitable Harrison Ford.

The actor is at The Sundance Film Festival promoting his newest movie Fair Play with Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and IndieWire asked him if he would like to play Han Solo again, to which he had the following to say:

“The story that I did, I really got to be Han Solo at the end. That’s kind of the arc of the story, which I thought was well done. That’s the fun part. That’s the guy that’s the most fun to be. I’d be very happy to, but who knows,”

Solo: A Stars Wars Story director Ron Howard has recently stated that fans shouldn’t expect a sequel or follow-up, but the actor still has hopes of playing the role again. A TV series on Disney+ could be a great way to do it and show how Han Solo came into trouble with Jabba the Hutt.

Even though critics lauded Ehrenreich and Glover’s performances, the movie was a box office bomb only earning $393 million worldwide with a budget of at least $275 million. The movie has a 69% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64% audience score, proving that people liked it but didn’t love it.

Solo: A Stars Wars Story was mired in problems behind the camera, as the film changed directors halfway through, as Ron Howard (Apolo 13) substituted Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street). The film starred Ehrenreich, Donald Glover (Atlanta), Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Paul Bettany (Avengers: Infinity War), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Related Posts