A Main Character Has Reportedly Been Axed From Marvel’s Thunderbolts

The next big team-up film in the MCU, Thunderbolts, is currently set to debut in theaters July 26, 2024. Without much news about the progress of the film, that leaves room for the leakers and scoop accounts on Twitter to make some news. This time around @CanWeGetToast reported that a major character from the upcoming Thunderbolts film is being removed from the lineup.

Some may remember the poster reveal from D23 last year featuring CIA chair Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, US Agent, and Taskmaster. The one who will supposedly be getting the nix here is Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost who made her MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As of right now, this is essentially just a rumor with no major momentum outside of this one Twitter account mentioning it. If this rumor is in fact true, it seems unlikely that a scheduling conflict is an issue with what we currently know. John-Kamen is playing a character named Maya in the upcoming film, Unwelcome. However, the film is in post-production which wouldn’t likely interfere with Thunderbolts.

If this rumor does come to fruition, then it’ll be interesting to hear the reason for this major change. Now if only every director could be like James Gunn and shoot down any rumors as soon as they pop up as he did here recently with Superman casting speculation. That would certainly help MCU fans sort out what truly comes from legit sources versus the “sources” that some leakers use.

