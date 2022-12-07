Image Source: Paramount Network

Yellowstone episode 5 marks a much-needed change of pace for the series as a whole with its shift away from the never-ending problems of the Duttons to some moments of healing and progression. As the season approaches its midway point, there needs to be a good balance of resolution, character growth, and new threats. In its entirety, the episode barely spends any time with the cowboys at the ranch and instead focuses on the personal lives of the Duttons. The looming threat of the NGO that wants answers about the murdered wolves isn’t even mentioned here. There are still plenty of monumental shifts, though. Here is the Yellowstone season 5, episode 5 recap, and plot points you might’ve missed.

Kayce and Monica Finally Find Some Peace

Overall, Kayce is still struggling with the loss of his son, and surprisingly, Monica seems to be doing better with her healing and she advises that Kayce not quit his job. Monica mentions that her son is with God and that it’s not tearing her apart. She says it’s not his job that’s coming between them, and nothing can. Furthermore, Kayce’s job is not the reason they lost their son.

The scene ends with a lovely “I love you” from Monica who admits she hasn’t been telling him that enough. This bodes well for these characters since they’ve been riddled with extreme problems and loss throughout the series. It’s good to finally see them have some relief and mending in their marriage, and hopefully, it lasts and continues to get better for both of them.

Sarah Atwood Continues Seducing Jamie

Jamie is abruptly visited by Sarah Atwood, and Jamie instantly begins by telling her he tried to call her and that their actions were unprofessional. Sarah acknowledges this and Jamie explains how he realized their one-night stand would disqualify him from being a litigator for the Dutton Ranch and Market Equities lawsuit. He rhetorically asks her if that’s why she slept with him, and she dodges the question and tells him things are going to get even more unprofessional as she proceeds to take off her dress.

At this point, the game of chess between the two seems like a loss for Jamie. Even though he can clearly see that Sarah is trying to seduce and manipulate him, he stupidly attempts no refusal of her advances. Either Jamie has a trick up his sleeve, or he’s already lost the game. But there’s always the chance that something even more outlandish might happen; what if Sarah and Jamie actually start to develop a real relationship and work together for their own benefit? That would surely come back to bite John in the worst way.

Dutton Dinner and Beth Versus Summer

In the middle of the episode, the most important scene takes place at the dinner table of John Dutton. For the first time, nearly everyone is at the table; on one side is the family of Kayce, Monica, and Tate, while on the other is Rip, Beth, and Carter. To top things off, John is at the head of the table, and his assistant Clara. The feeling of awkwardness between everyone permeates the screen and makes viewers feel like they’re right there caught up in the mix of what’s sure to be a disaster.

Once again, John attempts to have a peaceful dinner with his family, and sure enough, Beth begins by flailing sharp-tongued words at the table, first aimed at Summer. Summer dodges the remark about being a hooker, then proceeds to disrespectfully question all of the meat being served for dinner. The chef is caught off-guard trying to explain the game at the table and apologizes for not preparing any vegan options. The rest of the table laughs and also gets fed up with Summer, culminating in Beth kindly asking Summer to go take a walk with her. John tries to stop them, but the two ladies leave, and when Rip asks if he should follow them, John decides it’s best to let them deal with it between the two of them at first.

Outside, Beth throws a sucker punch at Summer, and the two girls get down and start brawling, much akin to the thematic macho slugfests that have occurred between Rip and Kayce, as well as Lloyd and Walker, then Rip and Lloyd. Summer tries to put some of her jiu-jitsu moves into use and almost starts to get the upper hand against Beth until Rip starts watching and remarks on how stupid the two women look. Rip, with all of his brutish wisdom, states that Beth and Summer will never convince the other of their beliefs, then suggests that Beth and Summer stop the rolling in the dirt fighting, and just trade blows until one gives up.

Beth and Summer agree and duel with dignity until Summer starts breaking down into tears and accepts that she must adhere to the age-old adage, “when in Rome…..” In a wild turn of events, Beth helps Summer stand up and proclaims that Summer is going to respect Beth and her family in their home. Summer agrees and as they walk back inside, Beth catches herself insulting Summer and decides that she’s going to stop doing that in return as a show of respect.

Other Tidbits

When Kayce brings his family back to the ranch after being invited to go on a spike camp, Tate sees John again, he asks his grandfather if they can go fishing together. John has to refuse, but this small and simple question could be a clue that Tate wants to bond with his grandfather again. Perhaps Tate has a genuine interest in nature, and this will tie into his future.

When John has a quiet conversation with Rip, he mentions how the first Duttons settled in their valley, and fighting was all they knew. This is a reference to the other shows that tie into Yellowstone, 1883, and the upcoming 1923. John also tells Rip that out of his three sons, there’s one he misses, one he pities, and one he regrets. At this point, it seems evident he misses his eldest son Lee who was shot and killed, he pities Kayce because of his lost grandchild, and he regrets Jamie.

At the end of the episode, only Monica and Summer remain at the Dutton ranch while everyone else goes off to the spike camp and branding. Before Kayce leaves, Monica tells him to take care of their only son, then Kayce replies that they’re going to fix that. Seems like he’s planning to have another child with her and this will open up a new path for the Duttons who will inherit and carry on the ranch.

The opening flashback of young John ends with him saying “yee-haw” to his small posse of cowboys and the episode ends with current John doing the same. This callback creates a loop in John’s life and proves that some things never change. Additionally, this calls to another theme about how history repeats itself and how John has learned and gained so much wisdom from his family’s history.

Those are the Yellowstone season 5, episode 5 recap, and plot points you might’ve missed, so stay tuned to Twinfinite for more insight into the world of the Dutton family. If you’re catching up on the season, make sure to check out the recaps and hidden plot points from episode 4, episode 3, episode 2, and episode 1 get up to speed with this Montana family living the wild west dream.

