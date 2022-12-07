When Does Blanc Come Out? Answered
Blanc is coming soon.
Wondering when Blanc comes out? You aren’t alone, as fans were taken aback during the Nintendo Direct Mini when Gearbox Publishing and Casus Ludi unveiled this breathtaking new hand-drawn experience. Here is everything you need to know about its release.
According to a press release, Blanc is an artistic cooperative adventure game that offers a breathtaking hand-drawn experience developed by Casus Ludi. Players will be drawn into an endearing, artistic cooperative adventure that follows the journey of a stranded wolf cub and a fawn as they overcome the odds to find their families.
Blanc PC & Nintendo Switch Release Date
Blanc is set to arrive on PC and Nintendo Feb. 14, 2023. While we are still waiting to hear a bit more about the story and some other features, knowing that it comes out next month should excite those who are waiting for this black and white adventure.
Is Blanc on PlayStation and Xbox?
Currently, the answer is, no, Blanc is not available on these consoles. It is entirely possible that an Xbox and PlayStation release is coming down the line, but for now, you’ll only be able to get Blanc on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
