Transformers: Rise of the Beast’s Trailer Is Set to “It Was All a Dream” for Some Odd Reason

Image Source: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ~ Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released the long-awaited official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it is jammed packed with action, a mysterious enemy, and Maximals! Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set in 1994 and revolves around Optimus Prime in New York and Peru. Anthony Ramos has been cast to play Noah, an ex-military electronics expert.

The teaser opens with a verse from Biggie Smalls’s “It Was All a Dream,” with the protagonist deftly stepping out of a mid-transforming Mirage in the classing Porsche 911 skin. It then transitions into ariel shots of New York and forested areas of Peru, raising the plot’s tension with the text, “For millions of years our world has transformed, but something else has awakened.”

The new Transformers: Rise of the Beast video immediately introduces the highly anticipated Optimus Primal from Transformers Beast Wars, as Primal dramatically bursts from the jungle in his gorilla form, pounding his chest in front of some humans. Shortly after, he is confronted by Optimus Prime and warns them, “he is not the one to fear; there is a darkness coming.”

While the trailer does not fully explain who the antagonists are, Primal tells Prime, “Of all the threats from both your past and future, you’ve never faced anything like this,” followed by a battle scene with other Transformers. While the battle between Autobots and Decepticons continues, the threat Primal is talking about is the Terrorcons, led by Scourge, who is voiced by Peter Dinklage.

The film is set to serve as a soft reboot for the Transformers universe, serving as a sequel to “Bumblebee” by introducing Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the live-action universe and mixing some of the lore of the G1 and G2 Transformers with the 2000’s Beast Wars.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theaters on June 9, 2023.

