Train to Busan Director’s Next Film Is a Dystopian Sci-Fi Epic; Arrives on Netflix Next Month

South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho is back at it again with another blockbuster that’s set to arrive on Netflix later next month. The director who is best known in the West for the film Train to Busan (the inspiration for Bullet Train) will be releasing a feature-length Sci-Fi epic on Netflix titled Jung_E.

When does Jung_E Come to Netflix?

Yeon Sang-ho’s Jung_E is currently set to start streaming on Netflix beginning Jan. 20, 2023. The plot details are a bit sparse for now, but the main story is fairly straightforward.

Jung_E takes place in the 22nd century on a dystopian Earth where climate change has all but made the planet a husk of its former self. The surviving humans still don’t see how fragile their life is and even within the survival shelter war breaks out. One side then seeks to recreate a powerful mercenary named Jung_E as a cyborg to bring an end to the conflict.

At the beginning of the trailer, we see the wasteland of Earth essentially only being run by robots with humans working inside shelters. Inside the company that’s attempting to build Jung_E (Kronoid), there are multiple shots of humans controlling robot arms to assemble what looks like an artificial brain.

As soon as the brain is lowered into Jung_E’s half-finished body, all of their combat memories appear to come rushing back. There are explosions, fights, and people screaming in agony seen briefly as soon as Jung_E opens their eyes.

The full trailer for Yeon Sang-ho’s Jung_E can be found below, and the film begins streaming exclusives on Netflix starting Jan. 20, 2023.

