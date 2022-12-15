Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun Teases a Mysterious Countdown Clock

Image Source: Lerche

The holiday season may come bearing gifts for fans of Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun, as a mysterious countdown set to expire on Dec. 22, 2022, has surfaced. While it is unclear what the clock is ticking down to, fans of the anime and manga alike are abuzz with hopes of their own.

The manga, released in GFantasy magazine in 2014, is currently in volume 18, with more still expected down the road. The quirky story following a wish-granting ghost who dwells in a haunted school bathroom was adapted into a 12-episode anime series that aired for one season in 2020.

Despite a committed and affectionate fanbase, news on the anime went cold in the wake of Season 1’s 12th and final episode airing in July 2020. With the appearance of the nebulous countdown, imaginations are running wild with what news the date might bring.

The hype comes alongside the Japanese broadcasting network, TBS, rebroadcasting the final episodes of Season 1, leading many to believe an anime announcement is just a week away.

Others are far more tepid with their expectations, more than happy to accept the series’ release on Blu-Ray or the announcement of the manga’s final arc. Still, many hold out hope that after two long years, the beloved anime will finally get its second installment.

While details from the franchise’s official website and Twitter account remain scant, all fans can do is keep an eye on the clock and refresh their love for the anime, which is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.