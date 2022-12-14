No, not the comic book. The Swamp Thing is a contract you can take on in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You’ll unlock it after gaining access to the Crookback Bog in Velen. The level recommendation for this contract is level 12, but you can attempt it once you hit level 11. Simply talk to the farmer who’s harvesting his crops near the Orphan’s Village to get more information about this mysterious fog monster and you’ll be sent off on your way. Here’s how to beat The Swamp Thing in The Witcher 3.

Before heading into the fight, you’ll want to equip the Quen Sign and prepare a few vials of Necrophage Oil. If things prove to be too much for you to handle, I also recommend bringing a few Moon Dust bombs to keep things under control. After you’ve got all your equipment and items sorted out, you’re ready to venture into the cave where the Swamp Thing resides.

Alright. Now that you’ve done all of that, you’re finally ready to face the Swamp Thing, or the Ignis Fatuus, as he’s apparently called. Before you attack, make sure to cast Quen on yourself.

Beating The Swamp Thing in The Witcher 3

The dangerous thing about Ignis Fatuus is that he can disappear into the fog and appear behind you to get in a sneak attack. If you’re anything like me, and you don’t have quick reflexes, Quen will help you avoid some of that sneak attack damage. Always be on the move during the fight, and keep a good eye out for where the monster appears next.

Not to mention, the Swamp Thing also has a pretty high damage output. His regular swipes can shave off a good chunk of your health, so be sure to keep a ready finger on that dodge button and cast Quen whenever the effect wears off.

Another thing to watch out for is the Swamp Thing’s ability to summon Foglets. These guys aren’t too tough and will go down with a hit or two, but always be on the move to dodge their swipes. The Necrophage Oil will work wonders against the Swamp Thing as it allows you to deal massive damage to the monster.

If you’re having difficulty dodging his sneak attacks, or if you can’t seem to pin him down before he teleports, the Moon Dust bomb will help force Ignis Fatuus into his material form. As long as you keep moving around the cave and dodging, this monster will go down before you know it.

After killing the Swamp Thing, loot his body for some goodies and a trophy and report back to Leslav. Here’s the fun part: Leslav will tell you that he’s out of coin and that he’ll pay you double in a week’s time. Agree to this proposition, and just meditate for a week. After that, talk to him again and he’ll pay you twice the amount you originally agreed on. A hefty amount of money for a fairly easy kill? Sounds like a good deal to me.

That’s all you need to know about how to beat The Swamp Thing in The Witcher 3. For more information regarding the game and other boss fights throughout Geralt’s adventure, be sure to check out our wiki.

