The Sims 4 Holiday Sale Goes Live With Stuff Pack, DLC Discounts, & More

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for your favorite gamer (or yourself)? Reward yourself for procrastinating with a new Sims 4 Expansion Pack, Game Pack, or Stuff Pack, now on sale at an awesome discount!

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to get your hands on the latest Sims 4 DLC, that time is now. The High School Years Expansion Pack, Werewolves Game Pack, and My Wedding Stories Game Pack are 25 percent off – the largest discount yet for these 2022 releases.

There are even better deals for Simmers looking to go back even further into the Sims 4 vault. Stuff Packs are 30 percent off, so you can grab Nifty Knitting Stuff, Laundry Day Stuff, and tons of other Build Mode and CAS content at a great price.

Add even more stuff and unique game mechanics with Game Packs, also on sale for 30 percent off. The Parenthood Game Pack, for example, adds brand new relationship dynamics to Sim families, and the Realm of Magic Game Pack lets Sims cast spells, brew potions, and summon magical familiars.

Last but not least, you can grab your next favorite Sims 4 Expansions at the best price of the year – 55 percent off. Celebrate the holidays with the Seasons Expansion Pack, get cozy with the Cottage Living Expansion Pack, or follow your Sims to work with the Get to Work Expansion Pack.

But these deals are only for a limited time, so get them while they’re hot. Sales end on Jan. 2 on Xbox, Jan. 5 on Steam, Jan. 6 on PS4, and Jan. 10 on Origin.

