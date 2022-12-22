Snow, The Gooch, & More Return to GTA Online This Week for the Holidays

The Holidays have arrived in GTA Online, as snowball fights and plenty of other special events are back in the game for a limited time. Don a Snowman Outfit, unwrap a free Candy Cane, and other surprises just for logging in, and much more, including a chance to see “The Gooch,” this season’s meanest criminal.

Find & destroy all 25 Snowmen to earn a GTA$125,000 bonus and the Snowman Outfit

Defeat “The Gooch” mugger and get a GTA$ bonus and a free The Gooch Mask

Take out the robbers at Weazel Plaza to earn a new weapon, GTA$, RP, and the Season’s Greetings skin for the Pistol MK II

Free Candy Cane and other surprise gifts for playing GTA Online any time this week

Double GTA$ and RP on all Rockstar Created, Rockstar Verified, and Community Series Races

Triple GTA$ and RP on Beast Vs. Slasher

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S HSW Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Ocelot Ardent (wrapped in the Tartan limited-time livery), Vapid Clique (wrapped in the Marry Cliquemas limited-time livery), Maxwell Vagrant (wrapped in the Blue Tartan limited-time livery), Ocelot Stromberg, and Pegassi Toros

Pfister Comet Safari LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Players who win an LS Car Meet Race five days in a row will earn a free Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Übermacht Revolter, Pegassi Infernus Classic, and Declasse Drift Tampa 50% off the Homing Launcher and Proximity Mines

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Declasse Drift Tampa, Pegassi Infernus Classic, Obey Tailgater S, JoBuilt Velum 5-seater plane, Pegassi Toros, Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored), and Ocelot Stromberg

And while you're here, you can also look at the official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character's return to the game, and much more.