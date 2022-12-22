Secretive High Concept Psychological Horror Film From the Producers of Mass Gets First Images

Image Source: Do Not Watch Productions

Talented cinematographer Justin Janowitz has made the move to shot caller in his directorial debut Do Not Watch. The upcoming horror film, whose production has been steeped in secrecy since it was announced, is finally dropping breadcrumbs of details with the release of the first images, via Bloody Disgusting.

While the particulars of the plot remain scant, the dark psychological tale weaves multiple stories across timelines spanning decades apart, giving each its own unique and instantly recognizable cinematographic texture and tone thanks to Janowitz’s formidable knowledge of camera optics and already adept control behind the monitors.

The intricate narratives all circle around a terrifying concept known only as the “bunker anomaly.” If editor Tyler L. Cook’s attachment to the film (best known for his work on the supernatural Netflix horror series, Archive 81) is any indication, the stories surrounding the anomaly will be unraveled with the highest caliber of suspense and dread.

Do Not Watch calls in return horror actresses Catherine Corcoran and Alix Angelis (best known for their roles in the Terrifier and The Cleansing Hour, respectively), as well as The Giant’s Ezekiel Ajeigbe and famed Australian actress Ella Cannon to round out the stellar cast for the supernatural thriller.

Produced Circa 1888, the film stands as the production team’s effort to roll on the momentum of their wildly successful 2021 drama, Mass, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and a nomination at the BAFTAs, among many other wins and award nods. The film also featured first-time director Franz Kranz at the helm (and to great effect), and the budding and, at this point, winning tradition of championing new talent behind the camera continues with Janotwitz’s Do Not Watch.

Do Not Watch will make the rounds at festivals in 2023 and is set for a theatrical release the same year. Until then, those with their eyes on the project just have to wait for more clues about the mysterious horror to drop.

