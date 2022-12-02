Redraw in Midnight Suns, Explained

Image Source: 2K Games

When we are talking about turn-based tactical experiences, the folks at Firaxis Games definitely know what they are doing. After spending many years fighting against alien invasions, the focus now shifts to superheroes and the fight against evil. The forces of Hydra and Lilith need to be beaten back, and if you are hoping to understand more about the Redraw mechanic in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, let us help.

What is Redraw in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Redraw is one of the key mechanics in the combat system of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. As each encounter starts with a bunch of cards drawn from the decks of your chosen trio of heroes, it doesn’t necessarily mean you will always have the best options. As such, the game allows for two Redraws to replace two cards that are currently not useful.

The Redraws are replenished each time, so you can always change your approach based on the alternatives that you will get. High-cost Heroic cards are useful only when you can use them, and replacing them with more Attack or Skill cards that can generate Heroism is usually the best way to kick things off.

However, that is not all you can do with Redraw, specifically when it comes to modified cards and Iron Man. The former may grant certain bonuses when you Redraw the modified cards, such as granting Block or healing the hero.

As for the latter, most of Iron Man’s cards can be enhanced further when using Redraw without discarding said card. In fact, playing multiple Iron Man cards will activate his passive ability, which grants even more Redraw opportunities. Play your cards right, and you can easily wipe the field using this method. Always remember to take advantage of Redraws so you can keep the upper hand when fighting Hydra and Lilith.

There you go, all the details about the Redraw mechanic in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If you need more help with the game, be sure to read up on other related content below. For everything else, please search Twinfinite.

