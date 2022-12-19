Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Next 2 Tera Raids to Feature Delibird & Cinderace

Even if you’ve already beaten Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and have checked out all of the post-game content, there’s still plenty to do in the Paldean region. Tera Raids are going to be Scarlet and Violet’s main source of live content, and there’s more to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Revealed by Serebii this week, the next 5-star Tera Raid will be focused on Delibird, which will run from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, so players will be able to hop in during the holiday weekend to farm up Tera Shards.

After that, the next 7-star Tera Raid will be focused on Cinderace. This battle event will run from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, and from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. These events are a great opportunity for players to farm up a whole ton of Tera Shards, which are typically farmed very slowly from raids that pop up all over the world map. However, the Tera Raids let you farm them at an increased pace, which will allow you to change your Pokemon’s Tera type once you have enough.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now available on the Nintendo Switch.

