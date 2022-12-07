Marvel Snap’s New Featured Location Kills Off the Game’s Meta Deck… For Now

The new Featured Location is finally out in Marvel Snap, and it’s Lamentis. This definitely has the potential to be one of the most polarizing locations in the game as the location effect is as follows: Draw 3 cards. Destroy both decks.

Right off the bat, if you’ve been playing that gross Bast-Negative-Sera-Silver Surfer deck, this entirely negates the Negative portion of your strategy. Once your deck is destroyed, you’ll have to make do with whatever’s in your hand, and whatever you were lucky enough to draw. Bast can still come in pretty clutch here, though, as she sets the power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Cards like Black Widow can also be devastating. When paired with Uatu to get a sneak peek at the game’s locations, a well-timed Black Widow can cut off your opponent’s draws right before Lamentis hits, which will almost assuredly result in a retreat. You’ll also want to consider your hand size, as not playing cards before Lamentis may prevent you from getting the three extra draws. Cards like Quicksilver and Domino may actually come in handy here.

If you hate this location, have no fear. Featured Locations only have a 40% chance of showing up in your games, and they only last for 48 hours.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

