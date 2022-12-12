Think You Know Everything About Genshin Impact? Take Our Trivia Quiz to Find Out
Are you ready to prove you know Genshin better than the rest of us?
Developed by MiHoYo, Genshin Impact was released at the tail end of 2020 to critical acclaim. For years now, it’s quickly become one of the best and most popular free-to-play gacha games on the market, thanks to its colorful cast of characters and beautiful open-world.
Somewhat surprisingly, the world of Teyvat is also incredibly deep and complex with engrossing world-building and lore tidbits you can pick up if you’re paying attention. The characters and quests themselves are also nuanced, and there’s just so much to learn and absorb in this game.
But to test your knowledge and see just how well you really know it, we’ve put together a Genshin Impact quiz that’s sure to test even the most seasoned players. So what are you waiting for, how well do you know Genshin Impact? It’s a good time to test your Genshin trivia skills.
