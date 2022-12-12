Are you ready to prove you know Genshin better than the rest of us?

Developed by MiHoYo, Genshin Impact was released at the tail end of 2020 to critical acclaim. For years now, it’s quickly become one of the best and most popular free-to-play gacha games on the market, thanks to its colorful cast of characters and beautiful open-world.

Somewhat surprisingly, the world of Teyvat is also incredibly deep and complex with engrossing world-building and lore tidbits you can pick up if you’re paying attention. The characters and quests themselves are also nuanced, and there’s just so much to learn and absorb in this game.

But to test your knowledge and see just how well you really know it, we’ve put together a Genshin Impact quiz that’s sure to test even the most seasoned players. So what are you waiting for, how well do you know Genshin Impact? It’s a good time to test your Genshin trivia skills.

Think You Know Everything About Genshin Impact? Take Our Trivia Quiz to Find Out What's the name of the NPC who gives you the Five Flushes of Fortune quest? Zhi Tong Shi Tong Ji Tong Li Tong What is the name of the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius? Varka Jean Venti Farkas Which of these is not one of Jean's official titles? Dandelion Knight Liontooth Knight Acting Grandmaster for the Knights What is the name of the Chef at Wanmin Restaurant? Chef Nao Chef Mao Chef Sao Chef Lao What's the name of the restaurant in Mondstadt? Second Life The Good Hunter Angel's Share Cat's Tail Who is the bartender of the Cat's Tail tavern? Diona Klee Diluc Margaret Which one of these flowers is not on display at Fiona's flower shop? Windwheel Aster Small Lamp Grass Sweet Flower Qingxin Which of these characters does not have a healing ability? Bennett Xiao Noelle Xingqiu Which one of these characters does not currently serve the Knights of Favonius? Albedo Kaeya Noelle Sucrose Which of these is not one of Lisa's abilities? Violet Arc Lightning Touch Static Electricity Field Bolts of Downfall What is the name of Beidou's armed fleet? The Lux The Drunks The Crux The Sea Dogs During the quest 'Custodian of Clouds', which three dishes do you need to serve to the Cloud Retainer? Matsutake Meat Rolls, Mora Meat, Jewelry Soup Matsutake Meat Rolls, Sweet Madame, Jewelry Soup Mora Meat, Sweet Madame, Almond Tofu Mora Meat, Sweet Madame, Jade Parcels Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, feel free to check out some of the other quizzes we’ve put together as well, such as which Mario side character you’d be, or how well you know Valorant’s agents. There are also even more quizzes down below!

Twinfinite is not responsible for any time spent recovering from any quiz-taking addiction.

