Connect with us

Think You Know Everything About Genshin Impact? Take Our Trivia Quiz to Find Out

genshin impact
Guides

Think You Know Everything About Genshin Impact? Take Our Trivia Quiz to Find Out

Are you ready to prove you know Genshin better than the rest of us?
Published on

Developed by MiHoYo, Genshin Impact was released at the tail end of 2020 to critical acclaim. For years now, it’s quickly become one of the best and most popular free-to-play gacha games on the market, thanks to its colorful cast of characters and beautiful open-world.

Somewhat surprisingly, the world of Teyvat is also incredibly deep and complex with engrossing world-building and lore tidbits you can pick up if you’re paying attention. The characters and quests themselves are also nuanced, and there’s just so much to learn and absorb in this game.

But to test your knowledge and see just how well you really know it, we’ve put together a Genshin Impact quiz that’s sure to test even the most seasoned players. So what are you waiting for, how well do you know Genshin Impact? It’s a good time to test your Genshin trivia skills.

Think You Know Everything About Genshin Impact? Take Our Trivia Quiz to Find Out

What's the name of the NPC who gives you the Five Flushes of Fortune quest?
What is the name of the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius?
Which of these is not one of Jean's official titles?
What is the name of the Chef at Wanmin Restaurant?
What's the name of the restaurant in Mondstadt?
Who is the bartender of the Cat's Tail tavern?
Which one of these flowers is not on display at Fiona's flower shop?
Which of these characters does not have a healing ability?
Which one of these characters does not currently serve the Knights of Favonius?
Which of these is not one of Lisa's abilities?
What is the name of Beidou's armed fleet?
During the quest 'Custodian of Clouds', which three dishes do you need to serve to the Cloud Retainer?

If you enjoyed this quiz, feel free to check out some of the other quizzes we’ve put together as well, such as which Mario side character you’d be, or how well you know Valorant’s agents. There are also even more quizzes down below!

Twinfinite is not responsible for any time spent recovering from any quiz-taking addiction.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
To Top