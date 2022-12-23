This Dystopian Blumhouse Horror Series May Finally be Coming to an End

The first film of the dystopian horror series, The Purge, debuted in 2013, focusing on the events of a world where crime and murder are decriminalized for 12 hours. Fast forward to 2022, and what started as a standalone title has evolved into a media franchise with a tv show and five movies in its portfolio. However, ironically, it seems the end is near for The Purge, as a sixth movie is in the works that may focus on a familiar face.

The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year star, Frank Grillo, spoke to Empire Magazine (via Screenrant) ahead of the magazine’s Feb 2023 issue about the sixth Purge title, which would focus on Grillo’s character, Leo Barnes. Grillo, known for his work in the MCU as Brock Rumlow and various characters in movies like The Grey, wants to make this film happen sooner rather than later due to being older in age.

2021’s The Forever Purge was marked to be the last film in the franchise after a shifting of directors that saw lead director James DeMonaco pass the reigns off to Gerard McMurray and Everardo Gout post the third entry. DeMonaco is back in the saddle for the upcoming sixth title, although details are still hidden as to what fans can expect. However, with Grillo’s name and involvement, expect to see the return of his character, at least before he hits the “old folks’ home.”

