All Shrek and Puss in Boots Movies, Ranked From Swampy Mess to Heroic Fairytale

After a decade-long break, the Shrek franchise has made an epic return to theaters thanks to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with the last movie from the Shrek universe being the original Puss in Boots which was released in 2011. Furthermore, it’s been even longer since a proper Shrek movie was released, with Shrek Forever After having been released in 2010.

So, how do all of the Shrek and Puss in Boots movies hold up when looking at them all together? Well, Twinfinite has an answer, as this is a ranking of all six Shrek and Puss in Boots movies.

6. Shrek the Third

Shrek the Third is undoubtedly the weakest of all of the Shrek and Puss in Boots movies, with the film unable to even compare to its predecessor, Shrek 2. While Shrek the Third does have its fair share of great moments, it absolutely pales in comparison to that of the other films in the franchise.

First of all, the characters introduced in this movie are the most unmemorable characters in the series, so having a whole plot revolve around someone like Arthur was a mistake. He may have a place in the movie as a way for Shrek to come to terms with being a father, but the individual character of Arthur is so bland and basic that he is easily forgettable.

Also, Prince Charming sadly does not work as the lead antagonist of the movie, and although he was great in Shrek 2, this was because his mom was the main villain while he was a hilarious side villain. Ultimately, every installment in the Shrek franchise has something distinct about them that makes them feel fresh and exciting, with this lackluster entry being the only film in the franchise to feel more on the bland side.

5. Shrek Forever After

Shrek Forever After may not reach the heights of the first two Shrek movies, but it was certainly an improvement over that of Shrek the Third with a compelling and epic plot that still somehow manages to feel grounded in the process. The grounded nature of the story here makes it so much easier to relate to Shrek and understand his motivations while still ensuring this is a fun and epic story about ogres and other fairytale characters.

The plot of Shrek Forever After also manages to make many of the characters that audiences know and love feel fresh and exciting thanks to the situation they find themselves in with the story.

The film even thankfully has a much better villain than the third movie with Rumpelstiltskin, a villain that is not only funny but also proves to be incredibly dangerous while also having motivations that are interesting and relate to the first two Shrek movies.

Really the main problem with Shrek Forever After is that the film isn’t able to quite capture the magic of the first two films, and while the actual story is grounded and emotional, it still doesn’t quite capture the magic of Shrek one and two.

4. Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots, while a part of the Shrek franchise, is also its own thing, with a totally different feel making the whole film feel incredibly fresh. Not to mention that the whole story of the movie is just pure fun, with it introducing fantastic characters like Kitty, Humpty, and Jack and Jill.

It’s unfortunate, though, because what holds this film back from being outstanding is the fact that the film’s plot does not have the deepness that most of the other films on this list have. So, while Puss in Boots is incredibly fun, it also has a pretty surface-level plot. That doesn’t mean that the film doesn’t have good reveals, as the twists and turns are entertaining, and the characters here are what make this film as delightful as it is.

Also worth mentioning as a reason that this film is so fun is that it has excellent animation with action scenes that are a joy to watch. It’s a film that is incredibly well-directed, with great action and set pieces that add to the movie’s overall enjoyment.

3. Shrek

The one that started it all, Shrek is a terrific movie that has stood the test of time, introducing some of animation’s most iconic characters with Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona. The film establishes that this is a franchise that is not only hilarious but also will be making fun of fairytales and their characters, not in a necessarily malicious way, instead poking fun at fairytales with love.

The story here in Shrek is the classic prince rescuing a princess from a tower guarded by a dragon; however, it’s not a prince, it’s an ogre. Furthermore, the dragon is good, and the king sending the “prince” on his mission is evil, amongst other fairytale tropes that are subverted in the movie.

While for the purposes of this ranking, Shrek may not necessarily be the number one movie, it cannot be understated just how well this film holds up and how it launched a fantastic franchise. The only reason that Shrek is not higher is that the two films above it were able to successfully take the world that was set up in this movie and run with it to greater heights than the original.

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has no business being as good as it is, but what DreamWorks Animation is able to do with this movie is nothing short of incredible.

First, the film’s animation is absolutely gorgeous, with scenes on par with the Oscar-winning movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Puss in Boots 2 was able to take the incredible action scenes from the first film and spectacularly expand upon them with the fights here breathtakingly realized.

Along with the animation, there is the movie’s cast and characters, all of which are fantastic, with every actor here going all in with their performances. The sequel brings back Puss and Kitty while also introducing characters who will hopefully get to return someday, like Perrito and Goldilocks.

Last but certainly not least, the story of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is incredibly moving, with the film expertly exploring themes of mortality and family. All of which leads to an incredible climax that is not only breathtaking to look at but emotionally meaningful.

1. Shrek 2

Not only is Shrek 2 the greatest Shrek movie thus far, but it is also undoubtedly one of the greatest animated movies ever made. The Shrek sequel does what every sequel should strive to do in that it takes what was established in the original film and not only expands upon it but also improves upon it, making a film that is just simply better in every way; something that is a feat in of itself because the original is a fantastic movie.

Shrek 2 takes the fairytale formula that worked so well in the original and delves even deeper into it by bringing the heroes into the kingdom of Far Far Away. This location interestingly brings in even more fun pop culture references as it is an obvious play on Hollywood, adding to the movie’s charm.

At the end of the day, though, what truly makes Shrek 2 excel is both the script and the incredibly memorable characters that were introduced in the movie. Shrek 2 introduces Puss in Boots and Fiona’s parents, along with the franchise’s best villain, the Fairy Godmother. The film also introduces Prince Charming, who, while he is lackluster in Shrek the Third, is a really fun antagonist in Shrek 2.

It also must be said that while the soundtracks of all Shrek movies are pretty great, Shrek 2’s soundtrack operates on a whole other level, with fantastic song after fantastic song, all leading up to the Fairy Godmother’s iconic “Holding Out For a Hero.”

Shrek 2 is an animated movie that works in so many different ways that still, to this day, haven’t been topped by the franchise. However, thanks to a film like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, audiences can be hopeful that the franchise can reach this level once again, but at this moment, audiences can only wait and see what’s next as the franchise is clearly getting ready for a more definitive return.

