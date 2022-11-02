This Cosplayer Has Us Wishing Hayao Miyazaki Actually Did Crash the Ghibli Park Opening

The new Ghibli Park has just opened in the Aichi Prefecture, on Honshu Island in Japan. While it can certainly be argued that Studio Ghibli’s more recent works have been rather lackluster, the studio’s earlier projects continue to cultivate a dedicated fan base even today.

As expected, several Japanese media outlets have covered the opening of the park, attracting tons of Studio Ghibli fans and cosplayers. This one cosplayer, in particular, managed to contribute to an unintentionally hilarious camera bomb by walking into the camera frame as we zoom in on the park entrance.

Nothing quite like reporting on the opening of the Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture and having Miyazaki randomly stride into frame like a slightly-more-in-focus sasquatch.https://t.co/zFuM6pgWJl — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) November 1, 2022

Dressed up as Hayao Miyazaki himself, the short video gives major “I’m too old for this” energy, and he even has the masterful swagger down to a T. A cursory glance might lead you to believe that’s actually Miyazaki himself casually strolling into view, but alas, it was just a very talented cosplayer.

The Ghibli Park pays tribute to the studio’s most iconic movies including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, and is just one of many Ghibli-themed attractions you’ll be able to find in Japan.

