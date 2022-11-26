Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms This Major MCU Character Didn’t Die in Infinity War

Image Source: Marvel Studios

This means we might even see The Collector appear in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has plenty of tiny nods and easter eggs hinting at the future of the Guardians team. However, one little throwaway line at the beginning answers a lingering question from several movies ago in the MCU. As it turns out, Thanos didn’t actually kill The Collector (played by Benicio del Toro) in Infinity War when he stormed Knowhere.

This is evident by the fact that, at the very start of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Nebula says, “ever since buying Knowhere from The Collector, we don’t have time for trivialities like Christmas.” While he is only mentioned by name and doesn’t appear in the special, it is solid proof that he lived and sold the home of his collection to the Ravagers.

Speaking of, it seems that the Ravagers repurposed some of his collection as well. Cosmo, the telekinetic dog, was previously seen in a cage belonging to the Collector in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. But now the dog is free and can be seen helping the Guardians with rebuilding while being completely adorable.

This time, the dog also has a voice, so Cosmo will likely be a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy going forward. In other fun moments of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, viewers were treated to a very brief and surprising cameo.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream for any Disney+ subscriber. If you’re worried about runtime, this MCU entry is under an hour long.

