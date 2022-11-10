Stranger Things Creators Confirm the Fate of a Popular Character

***Major Stranger Things 4 Spoilers Below, Read at Your Own Risk***

The fourth season of Stranger Things was a wild and emotional rollercoaster, as it featured some heart-pounding and terrifying moments surrounding characters that fans have come to know and love over the years. And it all lead up to the thrilling conclusion that saw one of the main cast’s fate left up in the air in the form of a nailbiting cliffhanger, as Max Mayfield was seemingly fatally injured at the hands of Vecna.

Well, despite the fact that we won’t be getting Stranger Things Season 5 for a while, we actually don’t have to wait to find out exactly Max’s condition, as the Duffer Brothers have confirmed her fate in a recent podcast. When talking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Screenrant), it was confirmed that the character is indeed brain-dead.

“Right, she’s braindead, but she’s alive. [Laughs] Braindead and blind and all of her bones broken, but she’s doing great. She’s seen better days.”

Considering the use of magical and sci-fi in Stranger Things, Max’s current state doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a chance to be brought back into the fold via some miraculous recovery. Still, it’s interesting to at least confirm that she is currently brain-dead.

What do you think of this confirmation? Is there anything in particular you hope to see in Stranger Things 5? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.

