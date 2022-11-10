ScreaM & Nivera Released From Team Liquid as Valorant Rostermania Hits Europe

Team Liquid won’t be the same without the iconic headshot machine and his brother.

The iconic headshot machine and his talented brother are leaving Team Liquid’s Valorant squad. The dynamic duo of Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom have been officially released following an announcement from the organization’s social media channel today.

ScreaM, we’ll never forget all you’ve done for us – from the one taps, to the frags to the motivational speeches. From the first moment until the very last, we could always count on you.



Thank you, @ScreaM_ pic.twitter.com/Yg0lG1m4Pu — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) November 10, 2022

ScreaM joined Team Liquid along with other members of the fish123 squad back in 2020 and has achieved notable success over the past two years; especially in 2021, when Liquid won the EMEA and European Challengers, as well as Red Bull Homeground. At the international level, ScreaM achieved fourth place at both Masters and Champions. Nivera joined the team later in 2021 but was integral in achieving those aforementioned results, highly regarded for his calm sentinel play and pinpoint operator skills.

Both players’ future is uncertain, but it looks as though the pair are headed to Karime Corp, a French esports organization involved in next year’s EMEA franchised Valorant Champions Tour.

As for Liquid, the squad’s replacements have not yet been confirmed but are heavily rumored to be two former Gambit players: Igor “Redgar” Vlasov and Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin.

