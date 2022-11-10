Fnatic’s 2023 Valorant Team Finally Locked in as Mystery Fifth Revealed to be Russian Superstar

Fnatic has confirmed its five-man Valorant squad for 2023’s VCT campaign, finally unveiling its mysterious fifth man. And to anybody who has been keeping their ears to the ground it’s not a huge surprise: Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov, the superstar Russian duelist/initiator who won 2021’s Masters 3 competition with Gambit, will be joining the roster.

The news comes by way of a social media hype video, announcing Chronicle’s arrival in hilarious fashion as hoards of grumpy fans demand a roster update from the team’s IGL and head coach:

Chronicle marks the second new arrival to Fnatic after the announcement of former Guild player Leo “Leo” Jannesson was brought in only weeks ago.

Fnatic’s 2023 Valorant roster is now as follows:

Jake “Boaster” Howlett

Leo “Leo” Jannesson

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder

The team will compete in the EMEA league of Riot Games’ new, franchised Valorant Champions Tour next year, and certainly look as though they’re likely to prove highly competitive. Fnatic has always been at the very apex of the European Valorant scene, though the team hasn’t actually won all that much. Its best result is finishing in first place at the EMEA Challengers, Stage 2 competition earlier this year. Internationally, though, the team has had to settle for runners-up spots or below.

For more on recent Valorant roster announcements, you can check out the signing of the former FunPlus Phoenix roster to Navi, which also includes the addition of a very special Turkish duelist.

