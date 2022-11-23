PSA: Warzone 2 Puts This Horrible Controller Setting on by Default That Messes With Your Aim

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week, bringing players tons of content and updates, along with the arrival of Warzone 2.0. It hasn’t gone as flawlessly, however, as Infinity Ward has hoped, as plenty of bugs and issues have arisen, with one, in particular, messing with your aim, at least if you’re a controller player.

The latest patch has introduced a new in-game setting called “Gyro Aiming,” found in the Advanced Controller settings. Essentially, Gyro Aiming is a feature that lets players use their controllers to aim due to the newer controllers boasting superior motion-detecting capabilities. Turning this feature on lets you aim your controller through movement, and in-game, you’re allowed to customize when it triggers, whether it be in aim-down sight situations or for hip fire only.

As neat of a feature as it may seem to be, the problem here seems to be that it may be toggled on for players without them knowing. If you’re the type of player who moves around a lot during intense firefights in CoD, the controller will reflect the movement and penalize your aim. Some players have reported that it messes with controller aim assist, and that’s standard given the nature of more flexible aiming.

As always, the choice is yours as to whether you want to keep this enabled or turn it off completely. For more Call of Duty content, check out our related articles below such as our review of the game or discover an easier way to loot across all the new modes.

