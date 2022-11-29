Pokemon GO Season 9: Mythical Wishes & GO Tour Hoenn Announced

Earlier today Niantic revealed a bunch of new information about the upcoming Pokemon GO season (9) titled Mythical Wishes. As a surprise to nobody, it was also revealed that GO Tour: Hoenn will take place this Winter during the ninth Pokemon GO season. This fits nicely with the theme of the Mythical Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Jirachi, which is known as the Wish Pokemon.

Starting at 10 AM local time on Dec. 1 until Mar. 1 at 10 AM local time, Pokemon GO will be in the Mythical Wishes season. As was true with past seasons, the Pokemon that appear in research breakthroughs, raids, and the wild will change up starting on Dec. 1.

Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, and Goomy will be appearing in research breakthrough encounters during the Mythical Wishes season. Also worth noting here is that the shiny version of this Mr. Mime will be debut starting Dec. 1.

Players in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to enjoy encountering Spinarak, Snowy Form Castform, Beldum, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in the wild. As for players in the Southern Hemisphere, they’ll be able to find Ledyba, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Sunny Form Castform, Starly, and Gible in the wild.

Eggs will also get changed up a bit. The table below details which Pokemon will hatch from their respective eggs.

2km 5km 10km 5km Adventure Sync 10km Adventure Sync Smoochum Chingling Tirtouga Shinx Bagon Mantyke Snover Archen Cranidos Beldum Azurill Rowlet Noibat Shieldon Gible Budew Litten Rockruff Happiny Deino Bergmite Popplio Togedemaru Goomy Mareanie Jangmo-o Rockruff

While catching and hatching the Pokemon above, be on the lookout for new sizes of creatures that will be added to the game in the upcoming season. XXS and XXL sizes will be added to the game allowing for even more variation between multiple Pokemon of the same species.

Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

On top of that, some temporary bonuses will now be permanent parts of Pokemon GO starting during the Mythical Wishes season. Every time a trainer spins a PokeStop, they will always receive a gift that can be sent to a friend. The other permanent bonus increases the effectiveness of Incense while the trainer is walking around.

Finally, there are five bonuses coming to Pokemon GO that are exclusive to Mythical Wishes. These bonuses are increased damage for trainers raiding remotely, trainers above level 31 are guaranteed one XL Candy per trade, all trainers will receive one extra Candy per trade, the maximum number of gifts that can be opened daily will be increased to 40, and the number of gifts that can be sent daily will be increased to 125.

You can check out the official information release about Season 9: Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO right here. It’s also worth noting that the trailer for the new season features a teaser for Primal Groudon and the upcoming 2023 iteration of GO Tour (see the trailer below). More details on the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event will be released tomorrow morning at 9 AM ET.

Featured Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

