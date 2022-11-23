You Can Now Finally Watch John Candy Smoke and Eat a Hotdog at the Same Time

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Few comedians boast the wide range of laugh-out-loud comedy performances as the now-departed John Candy. Having passed away at the young age of 43 back in 1994, the legendary Canadian star managed to rack up around 37 acting credits in arguably the golden age of Hollywood comedy cinema. One film that stands out from his laundry list of bonafide smash hits is 1987’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which is surprisingly making the rounds right now.

That’s right, the beloved John Hughes Thanksgiving classic has just received the 4K remaster treatment. But the best news? There’s allegedly, 75 minutes of never-before-seen footage that was relinquished from John Hughes’ archive that was thought to be lost forever, which has been included in this new release. Yes, the new footage even gives you the rare opportunity to see John Candy eating a hotdog while smoking a cigarette before flicking his dinner medal into a bin on the other side of the waiting room. Sold!

Behold a short snippet of the brand new footage courtesy of Twitter user Justin Decloux:

BIG NEWS: The new 4K release of PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES contains the legendary 75 minutes of deleted scenes that have been whispered about for decades. Finally, witness John Candy smoke and eat a hot dog at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cW3mv33pJZ — Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) November 22, 2022

For the unaware, the film sees straight-laced and high-strung lawyer Neal Page (Steve Martin) cross paths with the good-hearted yet slightly annoying salesman Del Griffiths (John Candy) while on their way to reunite with their family during Thanksgiving. Consistent high jinks ensue replete with cars driving down the wrong side of the highway, impromptu sales of shower curtain rings, gentleman being picked up by their family jewels – you name it, it’s probably in Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Suffice to say, the pic has gone on to garner a massive cult following and is largely remembered as one of the best comedies of the ’80s. No small feat!

The new 4K version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles is available to purchase now just in time for Thanksgiving.