Pastel Pop and Everyday Clutter Kits Coming to Enrich Your Sims 4 Builds

These two new kits will bring more realistic Build Mode objects to the catalog.

EA officially announced two new Sims 4 Kits that will be coming next week on Nov. 10, and that it’ll be called Pastel Pop and Everyday Clutter. These will be the last Sims 4 Kits released in 2022 and the first Kits released since the Sims 4 base game went free-to-play on Oct. 18.

EA created the Pastel Pop Kit in collaboration with Plumbella, a popular Simmer and streamer, as part of the You Make the Sims initiative. The objects in the Kit are based around the Avant Basic style theme, which straddles the line between retro and modern.

Plumbella says they can see the items in the Pastel Pop Kit working well in studio apartments, tiny homes, high school bedrooms, and dorm rooms. They said that High School Years and Discover University Expansion Packs are perfect for this Kit, but they can’t wait to see how Simmers use Pastel Pop objects in unexpected ways.

The Everyday Clutter Kit brings – you guessed it – clutter objects to the Sims 4 catalog. Clutter is essential to making Sims 4 builds look realistic and lived in, but Simmers have had to rely on mostly user-created custom objects until now.

The new clutter objects look great, but it’s still unclear whether the decor section of the Build Mode catalog, where clutter currently resides, will be any easier to navigate with this new Kit.

Grab the Pastel Pop and Everyday Clutter Kits on PC, Mac, Playstation, and Xbox on Nov. 10.

