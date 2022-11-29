New A24 Film Is a Coming-of-Age Dramedy Starring Stranger Thing’s Finn Wolfhard

Over the last few years, A24 and Finn Wolfhard have both become known in the suspense fields, thanks to movies like Hereditary and shows like Stranger Things. But while When You Finish Saving The World does deal with the horrors of being a teenager, it’s definitely a much different approach than what you might be used to regarding both if you’re a horror buff.

The plot of When You Finish Saving The World revolves around mother and son, as Evelyn (Julianna Moore) and Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard) each seek out replacements for each other, with the former parenting an unassuming teen at her shelter and the latter latching onto a brilliant young woman at his school.

The film originally aired during Sundance, and is actually the directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg, the actor best known for starring in films like The Social Network, Zombieland, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It should also be noted that Emma Stone also joins Dave McCary, Julianne Moore, and Ali Herting as a producer on When You Finish Saving The World.

When You Finish Saving The World arrives in theaters on Jan. 20, 2023, starring Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, and Jay O. Sanders.

