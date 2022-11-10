Ms. Marvel Easter Egg Reveals Damage Control Targets

Early screenings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts tomorrow around the world, but the biggest Marvel news to come out this week had to do with an MCU show that’s already available on Disney+. Thanks to Ms. Marvel Production Designer, Natasha Gerasimova, we now have some fairly detailed pictures of the Department of Damage Control Headquarters.

These images give fans the best inside view they’ve had of this highly secretive government organization. Most importantly, the walls of these rooms are covered in pictures of heroes, villains, and just regular bystanders that happen to interact with both of them.

Some of the images can be a bit hard to make out. Fortunately, Reddit user KostisPat257 took the time to blow up the photos of their walls and write out the names of everyone that the DODC is tracking around the world. Below is the full list of people and groups they’re keeping tabs on.

Tracksuit Mafia

Jack Duquesne

Jen Walters

Titania

Saracen

Mr. Immortal

El Aguila

Donny Blaze

Echo

Kate Bishop

John Walker

Abomination

Wong

Jane Foster

Daredevil

Captain America

Karli Morgenthau

Talos

Skrulls

It’s worth noting that while many of these images are technically She-Hulk spoilers, they make sense in terms of the MCU. She-Hulk came out after Ms. Marvel, yet Ms. Marvel is later on in the timeline. This means it would only be natural that the DODC would have its eyes on Jen Walters.

It’ll be interesting to see how Talos and the rest of the Skrulls connect back to the DODC in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV show which is set to air on Disney+ starting in early 2023. You can see the Reddit post with the images below.

