This Mean Girls’ Holiday Movie Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving on Netflix Right Now

With the holiday season in full swing, Christmas movies are starting to rise toward the top of many streaming charts. One movie that recently gained the attention of families wanting to get into the Christmas mood is a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

According to Flix Patrol, the movie Falling for Christmas made it to the #1 spot on the top 10 Netflix charts today in most countries, including the United States. From first-time director Janeen Damian, Falling for Christmas centers on spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan), who finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his daughter after she suffers amnesia in a skiing accident.

In May 2021, Netflix announced that Lohan signed a multi-picture deal to return to acting following a string of career setbacks due to her addiction and legal issues. Despite the lengthy absence, the once-famed Disney channel star has kept herself busy, launching a jewelry line in collaboration with UK-based brand Lily Barker and a sneaker collection with activewear brand Allbirds.

Additionally, Lohan is signed on to star in another upcoming Netflix project called Irish Wish, which Damian also directs and is described as a fantasy romantic comedy. In May 2022, Lohan spoke with Forbes about her multi-picture deal with Netflix and stated that she wants to bring romantic comedies back to the forefront in Hollywood.

“The reason why I really clicked with Netflix and Christina Rogers and the people that are involved in Falling for Christmas and the picture deal is because I felt like the romantic comedy movies have kind of dissipated a little bit and I really miss them. This was my forte when I started acting and when I was coming into my teens and coming into my own. I really want to bring that back in the best way that we can. Self-discovery for women in movies, I think also, is a great thing in a happy, fun, lighthearted way. I really miss that and they were onboard with me and that’s where the focus is.”

Falling for Christmas is streaming now on Netflix.

