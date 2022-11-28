Is Center of the Universe in Tulsa King Real? Explained

Image Source: Paramount Plus

In the series Tulsa King, Dwight Manfredi wanders through Oklahoma and stumbles across a landmark in the downtown area known as the Center of the Universe. Many folk from different walks of life come to this odd location, from tourists to spiritualists, to walk upon its steps and experience something profound. This scene exemplifies the show, which is an odd-man-out story about an aging mobster forced by his crime family to relocate to Tulsa, Oklahoma after completing his 25-year prison sentence. After the episode where Dwight visits the Center of the Universe premiered, many are wondering is the Center of the Universe in Tulsa King real?

Can People Really Not Hear Anything You Say in the Tulsa Center of the Universe?

Image Source: Paramount Plus via Twinfinite

According to various sources of information online, from articles, blog posts, Youtubers, and the showrunner himself, the short answer is: yes and no. The Center of the Universe is an acoustic anomaly that occurs over the concrete circle shown in the series. This arrangement of concrete actually exists and has been weathered, damaged, and eroded over time. Another curious fact is that there are multiple locations around the world dubbed the Center of the Universe.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma location is located in the Tulsa Arts District, as shown in the background as Dwight approaches it. Historically, it used to be a pedestrian bridge that was destroyed by a fire in 1980 and later reconstructed in 1983 at which point it became known as the Center of the Universe, but no one is sure how and why that name caught on.

When someone at the Tulsa location stands in the center and talks or makes a sound, that sound is amplified and echoed back to the person in the circle. If the person inside is talking, their voice and words will be distorted so that people outside of the circle can hear but not fully understand the person in the center of the circle.

It must be interesting to experience first-hand, but not something as exciting as a rollercoaster or as tense as Potato Chip Rock to most people. Nevertheless, it would make a must-visit spot for anyone in the area, especially now that it’s been featured on Tulsa King.

There is another important aspect of Dwight’s scene that takes place in the Center of the Universe; it’s a symbolic representation of the type of mysticism that might be further explored as the season progresses. It also identifies Dwight’s spiritual struggle with God as he begins speaking out his true feelings in the most vulnerable manner. There’s a good chance this location will become a regular go-to spot for the capo and will be part of his character’s development.

Whenever you watch Tulsa King or if someone asks the question, you can answer the question; is the Center of the Universe in Tulsa King real? With two episodes currently out, this show is just getting started, but with a veteran actor like Sylvestor Stallone in the lead role, it just might become a popular series that will attain multiple seasons. If you’re enjoying Tulsa King, be sure to check out another show by the same creator, Yellowstone, for more crime drama and action.

