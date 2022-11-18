How to Unlock Layla in Genshin Impact 3.2

Layla, the most awaited character of the Genshin Impact, has finally been released into the game with the launch of the 3.2 Phase II. Layla is a new 4-Star Cryo character, a mysterious girl who calls herself “The Stars’ Blessing. Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, players need to unlock Layla before adding her to their party. With that said, here’s an essential Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Layla.

Unlocking Layla in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

The only way to unlock Layla in Genshin Impact 3.2 version is by pulling the character’s banner during The Everbloom Violet event wish. The Dendro character, Layla, will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. This wish event ends with the 3.2 version; hence make sure you unlock the character on time. After that, Layla will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Genshin impact version.

If you weren’t aware, you would need to spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock the Layla. Moreover, you will get a random character as the gacha pull system is similar to a lucky draw. As a result, you’ll need to reroll several times in order to obtain it.

Layla Elemental Skills and Abilities

Image source: HoYoverse

Layla is a Sword-wielding ranger, who features the following elemental skills and abilities:

Normal Attack: Sword of the Radiant Path

Normal : Perform up to three rapid strikes

: Perform up to three rapid strikes Charged : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Nights of Formal Focus

Puts forth a shield known as the Curtain of Slumber, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Curtain of Slumber’s DMG Absorption is based on Layla’s Max HP and absorbs Cryo DMG with 250% effectiveness. When the shield is deployed, Layla will have Cryo applied to her briefly.

Elemental Burst: Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker

Unleashes a Celestial Dreamsphere that constantly fires Starlight Slugs at opponents within its AoE, dealing Cryo DMG.

When a Starlight Slug hits, it will generate 1 Night Star for nearby Curtains of Slumber. Each Curtain of Slumber can gain 1 Night Star this way every 0.5s.

Passives

Passive Talent Name Description Shadowy Dream-Signs When Layla crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Like Nascent Light While the Curtain of Slumber is active, the Deep Sleep effect will activate each time the curtain gains 1 star:

The shield strength of a character under the effect of the curtain of slumber increases by 6%This effect can have a maximum of 4 stacks and persists until the curtain of slumber disappears. Sweet Slumber Undisturbed The DMG dealt by the shooting stars fired by Nights of Formal Focus is increased by 1.5% of Layla’s max HP.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Layla in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like the Scaramouche Boss location in Genshin Impact and the best Nahida Build guide.

