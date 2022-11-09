How to Open Red Vine Chests in God of War Ragnarok

When you first enter The Southern Wilds, chances are you might have spotted one of the glowing red chests covered in a bunch of red vines. Unlike their blue vine counterparts, though, these red vines can’t just be burned by hurling your Chaos Blades at them. This isn’t the first or last of these vine-covered chests you’ll spot across the Nine Realms, and chances are you might be wondering how to crack them open so you can loot the items within. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know to open vine-covered chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Opening Chests Covered in Red Vines in God of War Ragnarok

To open these red vine chests, you’ll need to have Atreus fire a Sigil arrow at the vines themselves. This is done by selecting Sigil Arrows by pressing up on the d-pad until you see the purple arrow icon appear in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

With this selected, aim at the red vines and press Square to fire the Sigil Arrow. Now equip your Chaos Blades by pressing left on the d-pad and then aiming at the purple sigil on the vines with L2 and pressing R2 when you see the red marks appear around the edge of your reticle.

This will cause Kratos to hurl his Chaos Blades at the sigil and ignite it, causing a much larger incendiary explosion, burning away the dense vines that surround the chest.

Just like that, you’ve unlocked another way to get that all-important loot for upgrading all your armor and weapons. Looking for more tips and tricks for your adventure with the father-son duo? Be sure to check out our guides on getting Hacksilver fast, solving the geyser and gate puzzles in Svartalfheim, and weapon skill labors explained.

