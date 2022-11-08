How Old Is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Kids grow up too fast, don’t they? Well, half Giant, half God kids are no exception, as Atreus is certainly looking a lot different in God of War Ragnarok, as he both sounds and looks considerably older. So exactly how old is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok? Here is everything you need to know.

How Many Years Are Between God of War (2018) & Ragnarok?

Approximately three years have passed since the events of the end of God of War (2018), with Atreus and Kratos returning to their home just after the end credits scene. Since Atreus was 11 years old in God of War, that would now make him 14 years old as of the events of God of War Ragnarok.

While three years may not sound like a lot, there’s a lot of changes in the character since we’ve last seen him. Alongside being taller and sounding older, with a deeper voice, Atreus can also climb without Kratos’ assistance and even gets into hand-to-hand/melee fights with enemies as well, instead of just using his bow.

That'll just about do it for everything you need to know about how old Atreus is in God of War Ragnarok.

