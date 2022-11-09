How to Craft Dragon Scaled Armor in God of War Ragnarok (Dragon Slayer Trophy)

If you’re looking to get the God of War Ragnarok platinum trophy, you’ll need to craft the Dragon Scaled armor set. This isn’t something you’ll easily be able to craft, though, as unlocking the crafting recipes requires you to get pretty far through the game, and the crafting materials you need can only be obtained from particularly tricky enemies.

Unlocking Dragon Armor Crafting Recipe

You’ll only unlock the Dragon Scaled Armor crafting recipe after reaching a specific point in God of War Ragnarok’s story where you fight a dragon in Vanaheim.

After defeating the dragon, go ahead and pick up the various items that it drops. In here, you’ll get some Dragon Teeth and Dragon Claws, and it’s these which triggers the Dragon Scaled armor crafting recipes to become unlocked when you visit a Shop of Brok and Sindri’s.

How to Get Dragon Teeth & Claws

Dragon Teeth and Claws are obtained by defeating any Dreki, Dragon or Drakes. These can be found in abundance in Vanaheim at ‘The Crater’ especially in the late-game when you can explore this area even further and, eventually, restore water to this area of the Realm.

We also found that completing the ‘Freya’s Lost Peace’ Favor was a solid way of getting some extra Dragon Teeth and Claws. At the very end of this Favor, you’ll have to face off against two Dreki at once. Defeat these and, alongside the dragon you fight as part of the story, you should now have all the teeth and claws you need to craft all three pieces of the Dragon Scaled armor in God of War Ragnarok.

Crafting All Dragon Scaled Armor Pieces

Head to any of Brok and Sindri’s shop and tab over to the ‘Armor’ page.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Here, you’ll then need to go into the Chest Armor, Wrist Armor and Waist Armor sections and craft the following pieces:

Dragon Scaled Breastplate – 14,000 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Tooth

– 14,000 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon Claw, 2 Dragon Tooth Dragon Scaled Bracers – 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Tooth

– 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Tooth Dragon Scaled Girdle – 10,000 Hacksilver, 10 Dragon Toot

Once each of these three armor pieces have been crafted, you’ll unlock the ‘Dragon Slayer’ trophy in God of War Ragnarok.

That’s everything you need to know on how to craft Dragon Scaled Armor in God of War Ragnarok and net yourself the Dragon Slayer trophy. For more on the game, we’ve got you covered with guides on how to solve the Svartalfheim geyser and gates puzzles, things to do first in God of War Ragnarok, and how to beat the Huntress boss battle.

