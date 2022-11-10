GTA Online Adds Obey 10F Widebody, Diamond Casino Heist Bonuses & More

It’s Thursday, so you know what that means? More GTA Online goodies to download as a part of the game’s weekly content update. This week, players can look forward to a brand-new car, fresh rewards for heists, and much more.

To be exact, there will be increased payouts and The Diamond Strike Vest for successfully completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale, plus a chance to earn a Diamond score. You can check out the full list of changes coming this week right down below.

Double GTA$ and RP on The Humane Labs Raid, Open Wheel Races, Gerald Contact Missions, and the Hardest Target Adversary Mode

on The Humane Labs Raid, Open Wheel Races, Gerald Contact Missions, and the Hardest Target Adversary Mode New Community Series Selections : Six new combat-focused Jobs, paying out Double GTA$ and RP this week

: Six new combat-focused Jobs, paying out this week 50% more GTA$ and RP for successfully completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale this week

for successfully completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale this week A chance to earn a Diamond score in the Diamond Casino Heist finale

in the Diamond Casino Heist finale The Diamond Strike Vest for successfully taking down The Diamond Casino Heist this week

for successfully taking down The Diamond Casino Heist this week Double GTA$ and RP on all classic Heist Setup Missions all month long

on all classic Heist Setup Missions all month long 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist all month long

on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist all month long A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales before November 24

Free K-Rose and Statue of Happiness T-Shirts for playing anytime this week, in celebration of the Grand Theft Auto Series’ 25-year history

for playing anytime this week, in celebration of the Grand Theft Auto Series’ 25-year history The Obey 10F now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny’s Original Motor Works

at Benny’s Original Motor Works This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: A Classic Yellow Dinka Kanjo SJ, the Pfister Comet Safari in a Dark Green paint job and Arid Theater livery, an Ice White Dinka Blista Kanjo wrapped in the Highway Hunter livery, a Classic Lime Green Pegassi Ignus with Black Stripes, and the Lampadati Komoda in Metallic Bright Purple

A Classic Yellow Dinka Kanjo SJ, the Pfister Comet Safari in a Dark Green paint job and Arid Theater livery, an Ice White Dinka Blista Kanjo wrapped in the Highway Hunter livery, a Classic Lime Green Pegassi Ignus with Black Stripes, and the Lampadati Komoda in Metallic Bright Purple On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom : The Ocelot R88 and Progen PR4 (both 25% off)

: The Ocelot R88 and Progen PR4 (both 25% off) On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Grotti Brioso R/A This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murrieta Heights

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Übermacht Rebla GTS

The Übermacht Rebla GTS LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Lampadati Casco for placing first in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row

The Lampadati Casco for placing first in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Grotti Furia, Dewbauchee JB 700W, and Dinka Sugoi

The Grotti Furia, Dewbauchee JB 700W, and Dinka Sugoi 30% off Arcades, their Upgrades and Modifications, and the base Master Penthouse atop The Diamond

Arcades, their Upgrades and Modifications, and the base Master Penthouse atop The Diamond 50% off setup costs for The Diamond Casino Heist

setup costs for The Diamond Casino Heist Vehicle Discounts: 25% offtheProgen PR4 and the Ocelot R88, 30% off the Lampadati Komoda, Dinka Blista Kanjo, Grotti Furia, Dewbauchee JB 700W, Vapid Retinue Mk II, and Albany V-STR, 35% off the Rune Zhaba and Declasse Drift Yosemite, plus 40% off the Invade and Persuade Tank and Dinka Sugoi

25% offtheProgen PR4 and the Ocelot R88, 30% off the Lampadati Komoda, Dinka Blista Kanjo, Grotti Furia, Dewbauchee JB 700W, Vapid Retinue Mk II, and Albany V-STR, 35% off the Rune Zhaba and Declasse Drift Yosemite, plus 40% off the Invade and Persuade Tank and Dinka Sugoi Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more

: The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week. In addition, by playing anytime between November 3 and December 7, receive a one-time log in bonus of GTA$500K for being a Prime Gaming Member. Those who are also GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$500K on top of this bonus.

If you’re still interested in more GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

