Is God of War Ragnarok PS4 Pro Enhanced? Answered

The intricate, labyrinthine Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarok look absolutely stunning thanks to some excellent art direction from Sony Santa Monica Studios. However, with the game releasing on both PS5 and PS4 — and by extension, the PS4 Pro — many players may be wondering just how the title holds up on Sony’s last-gen system and what God of War Ragnarok PS4 Pro enhancements can be expected from the middle child.

Are There PS4 Pro Enhancements for God of War Ragnarok?

The good news is that, yes, God of War Ragnarok does perform better on the PS4 Pro than the standard PlayStation 4 system. However, it doesn’t run quite as well as it does on the far more powerful PS5.

Much like the PS5 version of the game, the PS4 Pro receives ‘Favor Quality’ and ‘Favor Performance’ modes, though the resolution and framerate bump they offer is different on both consoles. On PS4 Pro, the ‘Favor Quality’ mode displays the game between 1440p and 1656p resolution at a 30fps framerate. The ‘Favor Performance’ option sees the resolution sit between 1080p and 1656p and targets a 60fps framerate.

Unfortunately, from technical analysis from the likes of IGN, however, we know that the ‘Favor Performance’ mode on PS4 Pro actually fails to hit its target, instead sitting around the 50fps mark for the most part with occasional dips into the 40s.

This is still an improvement over the base PS4 console, which doesn’t feature the different ‘graphics modes’ and instead just runs God of War Ragnarok at 1080p/30fps.

Where the PS4 Pro still falls back by today’s standards, however, are load times, with some areas taking up to 30 seconds on PS4 compared to the super speedy 10 seconds on PS5. At least there aren’t a ton of load screens for you to navigate, anyway.

That’s everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok’s PS4 Pro enhancements. For more on the game, we’ve got you covered with information on download and install sizes and preload and unlock times. You can also check out our full God of War Ragnarok review for our final verdict.

