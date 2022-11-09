Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Location & How To Use It

Image Source: Epic Games

In the latest Fortnite weekly update, Epic Games dropped a new item on the island called Dial-A-Drop. It’s a rare loot item through which players can call either a health, vehicle, or supply drop. In fact, using the Dial-A-Drop is one of the many tasks in the latest set of weekly quests. Since it’s a new item in Fortnite, many players are having a hard time finding it on the map. Therefore, here’s a comprehensive guide to finding Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where To Find Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite

Similar to other utility items, Dial-A-Drop spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops. Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding Dial-A-Drop is not a daunting task. Just randomly drop anywhere on the map, and start looking for it around you.

How To Use Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite

The Dial-A-Drop allows the player to request three different types of drops: Supply, Health, and Vehicle. Players can obtain health and shield supplies after calling a supply drop. At the same time, you can get weapons, ammo, and a vehicle by requesting a health or a vehicle drop, respectively.

Once you have a Dial-A-Drop in your inventory, equip it and press the firing button. A menu will pop up on the screen where you can select the type of drop you want to request. After selecting one, wait for the drop to fall to the ground. Finally, stand close to the drop and press the interaction button to get the item.

It’s worth noting that this utility item is available in Fortnite for a limited period of time. Therefore, make sure to complete the weekly task on time before the item is vaulted once again.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Dial-A-Drop location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Before you leave, make sure to check out other Fortnite-related content like how to complete all Fortnitemares escape rooms & all rewards and how to get Chrome Punk skin in Fortnite.

