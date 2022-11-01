FIFA 23 World Cup Deep Dive Trailer Brings Live Tournaments, FUT Content, & Much More

Earlier today, EA Sports showed players how they can enjoy the World Cup within FIFA 2023. In the latest Deep Dive Trailer, fans got a look at every single way they can take football across the international stage — be it through live tournaments, more FUT content, and various quickplay modes. And you may even be able to rewrite history along the way.

Tournament mode offers various options, whether it’s single-player that begins from the opening match, an online tournament that allows you to play through the knockout stages as any of the qualified nations, or World Cup Live which enables you to play the tournament as it unfolds in real-time.

Players can also put their own spin on history by adding up to 15 nations that failed to qualify for the world’s tournament as part of their very own custom World Cup. And whether it be through quickplay, online, or kickoff, you’ll have the chance to play against friends, others around the world, or the computer in any authentic World Cup match. These matches will include real-life lineups.

Yet when it comes to any sports video game, presentation has become increasingly important. With true-to-life stadiums, special commentary, and an authentic matchday feel, FIFA 23 aims to ensure the presentation of the World Cup feels as real as possible. That will mean specific matchday balls, stadiums, visuals, and other in-game cinematics.

But the fun doesn’t end there, especially for FUT fanatics. With the World Cup taking place throughout November and December this time around, an entire FUT season is being created around and dedicated to the World Cup.

Expect daily content drops that include special players, objectives, and plenty more with one crucial difference. It will not be a standalone mode this year but rather incorporated into the already existing FUT mode.

FIFA 23 is out now and available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

