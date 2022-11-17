Yup, Disney Removed Namor’s Crotch Bulge in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just been released, and fans just can’t stop gushing (and crying), as the film was an emotional rollercoaster ride, serving as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead in the franchise, T’Challa. Alongside paying tribute to the actor’s passing, the film also introduces a vital new character into the MCU, Namor.

Played by Tenoch Huerta, the character serves as the main antagonist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as he looks to defend his people, the Talocan, by any means necessary. So far, the character, and actor for that matter, have gotten nothing but praise on social media, with his Namor already being compared to other great antagonists like Killmonger and Thanos.

With the film now hitting theaters, we are starting to see some behind-the-scenes looks at what went into making it. That includes plenty of interesting water scenes featuring Huerta in his revealing garb…and fans are starting to notice that some alterations need to be done before the film was released. Yes, that is right; Disney edited Namor’s crotch bulge.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

not them having to cgi out his crotch in the movie fhfhchcv https://t.co/fofQEHL7Ci — paul (@paulswhtn) November 15, 2022

As you can see in the two tweets above, Huerta’s tight outfit definitely comes off a little different in the final product, which means that someone had to manually go in and CGI out his private area in order to come up with the final product.

Now, there’s no doubt been other instances of this in the MCU that have happened in the past, that’s just the price of wearing spandex. However, this might be one of the more blatant and hilarious examples of CGI we’ve seen in a while.

