Civilization 6 Reveals New Leaders With Brief Trailers

Four leaders are coming tomorrow to Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, with many more coming.

2K Games and Firaxis will soon release a package of new leaders for Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, and they’re introducing them with new trailers.

The first package is the Great Negotiators pack and it’ll release tomorrow, including Nzinga Mbande queen of Kongo, Sultan Saladin of Arabia, and President of the United States Abraham Lincoln.

These will release tomorrow, Nov 21, but they won’t come alone. Julius Caesar of Rome will also be delivered for free. All you need to do to unlock him is to link your 2K account in the game.

More Leaders Packs are also coming (with no release dates announced for the moment). The Great Commanders Pack will include Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire). The Rulers of China pack will include Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian. The Rulers of the Sahara pack will come with Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), and King Sundiata Keita (Mali). The Great Builders pack includes Theodora (Byzantines), Sejong (Korea), and Ludwig II (Germany). Lastly, the Rulers of England pack will bring to the game Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria – Age of Steam (England).

While 12 of these leaders are brand new, six are new takes on historical personages who appeared in the series before.

It’s worth mentioning that some of these are bound to other DLCs that unlock their civilization. If you don’t have the related civilization unlocked, a leader would be useless to you.

You can check out all the trailers below. Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is currently available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know more, you can read our review.