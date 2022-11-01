Chainsaw Man ED “Tablet” by TOOBOE Is a Certified Bop All About Best Girl Power

At this point, we have extensively covered the best opening in the Chainsaw Man anime. Considering when we last reported on it, the opening had amassed 22 million views, it’s likely you’ve already seen it at least as much as we have. This time we aren’t gushing about the opening, though, but something just as special.

The anime’s ending Tablet by TOOBOE is both an excellent song and a wonderful showcase of why Power is the best girl in all of anime. Yes, that’s right, all of anime. I’m willing to fight for that opinion, too. The almost stop-motion aspect of the video is entirely enthralling and it’s guaranteed to match the numbers of the original. At the time of writing it’s achieved 446,000 views in the last four hours, further proving what a phenomenon Chainsaw Man has become.

You can see it for yourself below, as many times as you might want.

For those Chainsaw Man manga readers out there, not that long ago we got word on a Chainsaw Man spin-off light novel coming in the summer of 2023. It will be titled Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories and will definitely deliver some more Power-focused story. It might be a little bit until we know more about it.

As upbeat as these openings are, the content of the show is definitely not all lighthearted and fun and it’s proven not every character is safe. So, if you’re someone willing to brave spoilers, we have the full answer on if Power dies during the series.

Featured Image Souce: Mappa

Related Posts