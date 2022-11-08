Can You Respec in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

As you adventure across the Nine Realms with Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, you’re going to earn a lot of XP. This can then be spent unlocking new skills and abilities, as well as upgrading Runic Attacks. But we all make mistakes sometimes, and so some players may be wondering if you can respec in God of War Ragnarok to get that precious XP back.

While it’s by no means a narrative spoiler, we’re just going to shout out here that if you don’t want anything potentially spoiled for you in God of War Ragnarok, such as whether a respec option exists, you should probably just turn back now.

Can You Reset Skills & Abilities in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately, we have to be the bearers of bad news this time around as it’s not possible to respec in God of War Ragnarok.

That means that once you’ve purchased a skill or ability for Kratos or Atreus with your XP, then you won’t be able to ‘refund’ the XP and spend it on a different skill instead. As such, it’s important that you make sure you’re happy with skill you’re about to purchase before doing so, as there’s no ‘take-backsies’ unless you go ahead and reload an earlier save before you unlocked the skill.

Disabling Unlocked Skills in God of War Ragnarok

The good news is that it is actually possible to disable a skill or ability if you decide that you actually find it really annoying or that it’s messing up your flow in combat.

To do this, open up the ‘Skills’ menu and select the skill that you want to disable. Now, you should see a Triangle button prompt appear at the bottom of the screen. Press Triangle, and you’ll disable the skill. It can be re-enabled at any time by selecting it and pressing Triangle again.

At least this way, if you really do hate a special attack or combo that you’ve unlocked, you can prevent it from being accidentally activated in the heat of battle.

That’s everything you need to know about a God of War Ragnarok respec option. For more tips and tricks, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok, how to get XP fast, and we answer the all-important question of whether Atreus is still as annoying as he was in 2018’s God of War.

