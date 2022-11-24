A Gruesome Take on This Christmas Classic Arrives in Theaters Next Month

Image Courtesy of XYZ Films

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a horrific adaptation of one of Dr. Seuss’ classic and cherished tales.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Atlas Film Distribution is set to release its slasher parody of How The Grinch Stole Christmas just in time for the holiday season to kick in. The Mean One, which stars David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2) as the hairy green monster who emerges from the mountains to terrorize young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin) on the twentieth anniversary of her parent’s death, will launch in theaters on Dec. 9.

Directed by Steven LaMorte, The Mean One takes Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday story and turns it into a frightening slasher flick that would make even the worst children less afraid of getting coal. Although The Mean One definitely seems like the type of movie that would frighten small kids, and maybe even fans of director Ron Howard’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey, horror fans may get a kick out of watching The Grinch slash and rip apart anyone standing in his way of ruining Christmas for everyone.

The film is co-produced by Amy Rose Productions, A Sleight of Hand Productions, and Kali Pictures and is the fourth screen adaptation of The Grinch story. In addition to Thornton and Martin, the film stars Chas Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

