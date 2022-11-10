10 Marvel Gift Ideas for the Superhero Superfan in Your Life

Image Source: Background by Rawpixel.com on Freepik, Midnight Suns by midnightsuns.2k.com, Power Gauntlet by Avengers Store on Amazon, Marvel Villainous by Ravensburger Amazon Store

The holiday season is upon us, and retailers are gearing up for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Marvel gift ideas to give you a head start on fulfilling the dreams of the Marvel superfan in your life!

Scarlet Witch Knit Pom Beanie

Image Source: HerUniverse.com

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and as Multiverse of Madness showed us, so is the Scarlet Witch! Help your superfan fight off the cold with a Scarlet Witch knit beanie from HerUniverse.com. Emblazoned with the Scarlet Witch logo, the beanie is made of soft acrylic, and you can also get matching gloves and a scarf.

Marvel Superhero Team Sweatshirts

Image Source: LittleCutiesCouture on Etsy

Who doesn’t love a comfy college team sweatshirt to cozy up on a cold night while drinking some hot chocolate? These Marvel-branded team shirts by the Etsy seller Little Cuties Couture will do nicely!

These unisex heavy blend crewneck sweatshirts are made of a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend. They feature the name, logo, and “founded” year of birth of your fan’s favorite Marvel hero in the fashion of college team shirts offering a good list of personalization. The listing also offers t-shirts, hoodies, and tank tops.

Funko Pop! Something Wild! Marvel Holiday – Baby Groot Game

Image Source: Funko Pop Amazon Store

Destroying your friends and family in a game of Uno during the holidays is always a must-do activity; why not let the superfan in your life do it with Groot!

This age 6+ and up card game made by Funko and available on Amazon is a fast-paced card game featuring your favorite characters from the MCU and a collectible Baby Groot Pop! mover. It sports “Power Cards” to swap cards, score points, and take the Baby Groot mover away from your opponents.

Ravensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Board Game

Image Source: Ravensburger Amazon Store

Ever since the character of Scrooge, people have loved playing the villain; now Disney’s “Villainous” series of games has a Marvel addition by Ravensburger available on Amazon.

Players take on the role of one of five Marvel Villains in this asymmetric card game: Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger. Each Villain has their own set of abilities and goals to defeat Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The game comes with five unique sculpted Villain movers, Villain guides, Villain Domains, five unique Fate decks, a shared Fate deck, soul mark, power tokens, and a power vault.

Iron Man Arc Reactor MK1 Display Case

Image Source: KnivesRemembered ~ Etsy

No superfan’s collection is complete without the iconic MK1 Arc Reactor Pepper Potts had encased in a display case for Tony to remember his humanity. The Etsy store KnivesRemembered offers a detailed replica of this fantastic prop.

The prop is a 1:1 scale sporting LEDs lights powered by a USB cord and has three lighting modes; constant bright mode, heart flash mode, and slow breathing mode. The reactor is tilt-adjustable and encased in a transparent plastic display box —a definite must-have.

Marvel Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mug

Image Source: Seven20 on Amazon

Everyone knows that morning coffee is… inevitable. What better way for your superfan to enjoy their morning cup-o-joe than with an Infinity Gauntlet coffee mug? Too young for coffee? Your young Thanos can use it for hot chocolate.

This mug by Seven20, sold on Amazon, is ceramic molded, stainless, and heat reactive, detailed with a shiny metallic finish and a hidden handle.

Pyrex Black Panther 8-piece Decorated Glass Set

Image Source: Pyrexhome.com

Store your holiday leftovers in style in these Black Panther-themed prep and storage set by Pyrex, making them last Forever! Well, perhaps not forever, but Wakanda is, as the newest installment of the Black Panther mythos hits theaters this holiday season.

These limited edition dish sets come with snug-fitting lids and are made of durable, pure Pyrex glass that is microwave and dishwasher-safe. Also, they are stain and odor-resistant, keeping your food fresh and tasty.

She-Hulk Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Image Source: Urban Decay on Amazon

Just because you turn green and fight villains with the strength of the Hulk does not mean you can’t do it in style, just like Jennifer Walters. She-Hulk smashed into homes recently, inspiring people everywhere to be strong and fashionable. Help your superfan maintain their look with this 6-shade mini eyeshadow palette by Urban Decay on Amazon.

This compact palette has three mega-impact matte shades: Leaping Off The Page (matte red eyeshadow), Handle This (warm light brown eyeshadow with gold micro-pearls) & In Control (matte orange eyeshadow), along with three moondust FX shimmer shades: Worthy (light pink & silver shimmer); Breakthrough (red & pink shimmer) & The Hulk Life (red & green shift pearls with a light red base).

Marvel’s Midnight Suns RPG Video Game

Image Source: Midnight Suns ~ midnightsuns.2k.com

This entry is sure to excite Marvel and gaming fans alike. Set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe, Midnight Suns by Firaxis Games features fan-favorite characters like Ghost Rider, Blade, and Wolverine. You play as a legendary demon killer named Hunter, who leads a team of iconic Marvel heroes to stop the summoning of the demon Chthon.

The game is a revolutionary fusion of RPG’s rich story and progression with the newer card-based tactic games. The game will be a broad release for Windows PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and has four different edition options with premium skins. It does not release until Dec. 2, 2022, but is available for pre-order now on the 2K Store.

Avengers Marvel Legends Series Power Gauntlet

Image Source: Avengers Store on Amazon

The death of Tony Stark in End Game moved almost every Marvel fan when he snapped his Power Gauntlet and said, “I am Iron Man.” Relive this moment with the ultimate gift for any diehard superfan with an electronic and articulated Iron Man Power Gauntlet available on the Amazon Avengers Store.

This collector’s item features six highly articulated electronic finger joints, Infinity Stone light effects, and movie-inspired sounds. It also has a fist-lock feature mechanism that allows it to be displayed in a clenched fist pose.

That does it for our list of best Marvel gift ideas for the holidays. Are you picking any of these up? Let us know in the comments down below!

Related Posts