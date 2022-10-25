Voicing Yaddle In Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi, Bryce Dallas Howard Will

Long before Grogu confirmed there was more than one Yoda in the Star Wars Galaxy, there was Yaddle, a female version of Yoda who had only a small appearance in Phantom Menace. Now, she’s coming back in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, the upcoming anthology series, which will shed some light on various members of the Star Wars canon, and Yaddle is one of them.

Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi — voiced by me *squeal* — streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. Thank you @dave_filoni for making this dream come true 💫 #StarWars @TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/oYERidKuhV — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 25, 2022

Additionally, it was revealed that Bryce Dallas Howard would be voicing Yaddle. The news comes directly from the actress herself, as she posted the announcement on her Twitter account, thanking Dave Filoni for “making this dream come true.”

Howard is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, as she lent her directorial talent to direct some of the best episodes in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Howard joins other high-profile actors, including Janina Gavankar (Star Wars: Battlefront II) and returning Star Wars actors like Liam Neeson and Ian McDiarmid as Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Sidious. The rest of the cast will consist of the veteran Clone Wars voice actors reprising their roles from the TV Series.

Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi will be released on Oct. 26 exclusively on Disney+. For more on the world of Star Wars, check out some of our content on the recent Star Wars show, Andor.

