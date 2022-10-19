Xbox October Update Adds Home Search Bar and More Console Settings
Change the TV volume and more.
Microsoft announced that the monthly console update for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will be rolling out starting today, and brings a few new features with a search bar added to the home screen and more options in the settings menu.
The October update now allows Xbox Series X|S consoles to change the volume of the television directly from the console without a TV remote. The new setting can be found within the Xbox Guide under the “Audio & music section” with buttons to change or mute the volume. The feature works for Xbox Series X|S consoles connected to Consumer Electronics Control-enabled televisions via an HDMI cable.
Xbox players can also mute the startup sound when booting up the console, and adjust the “power chime” if it is too much when turning the power on. Various features in the settings menu have been renamed or explained further with the update, such as new setup screens for changing your home Xbox, renaming Xbox passkeys and guest keys to Xbox PINs, and renaming energy saving options from “Standby” to “Sleep” and “Energy saver” to “Shutdown (energy saving).”
Meanwhile, the Xbox mobile app on iOS and Android can now trim Xbox video clips of captured gameplay and then share with others. The trim feature for the app will be rolling out starting today. PC players who use the Xbox Game Bar to record gameplay will now be able to share those clips to Medal.tv, a social network built around recording, editing, and sharing game clips.
