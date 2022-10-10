The Boys Reveals Two Fierce Female Supes Joining Season 4

With the way The Boys season three ended, we’re hoping these two new supes won’t be on the side of the bad guys.

If you watched all of The Boys season three, you definitely say the hero population of the world plummet during an…unwelcome incident at a house party. Yeah, that’s how we’ll word that. With that in mind, clearly, there need to be more supes to line Vought’s pockets. We’ve already gotten an advanced look at two new female superheroes that will join the show, and maybe The Seven.

Normally there would be a good bit of information to share with you regarding characters as there would be some comic-related backstory for them both. However, the two characters added are entirely new to the show and weren’t part of the comic book. Though, the show has proved from the very beginning that it never intended to be a direct adaptation.

These two new supes are Sister Sage and Firecracker, but not much is known for either. The reveal tweet of their costumes seems to suggest that Sister Sage is a speedster while Firecracker has fire or explosion powers. The latter sounds incredibly dangerous considering what we have seen in the capabilities of other supes.

You can see the reveal tweet and awesome costume designs below.

Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you.



And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

Considering the awful luck that just about every speedster has had in The Boys, things aren’t looking too good for Sister Sage.

Season 3 ended with some pretty bad foreshadowing for what is to come with a possibly unleashed Homelander. While we don’t have a potential premiere date for the fourth season, we do know that it started filing at the end of August, so it might not be all that far off.

Featured Image Source: Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, KFL Nightsky Productions, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television.

Related Posts