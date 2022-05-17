The Boys Season 3 Looks Just as Bloody & Messy as Ever, Premiering in June

The Boys might be Amazon’s biggest TV series yet, so it’s no surprise that the show quickly got renewed for a third season. Fans won’t have to wait too long for season 3, as Prime has just dropped a new trailer, along with a release date of June 3.

You can check out the new trailer down below:

Here’s a brief synopsis and rundown of the story so far:

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. Season 3 arrives June 3rd, only on Prime Video.”

We also get a good look of Homelander, who’s clearly still set to play a big role in the story despite having been dealt with in the previous season. Considering the fact that he’s easily the most fascinating character in the entire series, it’s exciting to see him in action again.

The Boys Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 3.

Image Source: Prime Video

