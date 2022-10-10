Someone Made Guitar Hero’s Hardest Song in Trombone Champ

Musical rhythm game Trombone Champ launched on Steam last month and now has one of the hardest Guitar Hero songs thanks to a mod.

Musical rhythm game Trombone Champ launched on Steam last month and quickly gained attention for its with gameplay and visuals of playing the trombone, a more unorthodox instrument than the guitar and drums seen in many Guitar Hero and Rock Band games.

The game’s setlist contains mostly classical music like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with a few original songs, as it is a smaller title compared to other musical games, but now has one of the hardest songs from any rhythm game thanks to a mod from DerpyChap.

Through the Fire and Flames by metal band DragonForce can now be played with a trombone to hilarious results with the mod. The song was originally introduced in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock back in 2007, and became the hardest challenge for any expert Guitar Hero player due to its long length at a little over seven minutes and constant waterfall of notes. DerpyChap showed off the newly mapped song in the video below.

Through the Fire and Flames is still a hard song to play within Trombone Champ, and even the on-screen avatar is gasping for breath at the end of the song. Trombone Champ is available on PC via Steam, and its developer Holy Wow is continuing to update the game with more songs and accessibility options.

