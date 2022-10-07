She-Hulk Episode 8 Confirms This Massive MCU Worldbuilding Detail

In the latest episode of She-Hulk Attorney At Law, an absolute bombshell of a reveal was dropped as an almost throwaway line. During the scene where Matt Murdock is defending Luke Jacobson, he is talking about superhero anonymity and quickly mentions that the Sokovia Accords had been repealed like it was common knowledge.

As far as the end of this massive international legal document goes, that was the first mention of the Sokovia Accords no longer existing in the MCU. The implications for this are also massive since it allows powered people around the world to again live in anonymity without having to submit any DNA or fingerprint data to the UN.

Even bigger yet, it’s also a marker of the end of the catalyst that broke up the Avengers. One of the main reasons why they split up in the first place was their disagreement over the Sokovia Accords. This opens the opportunity for a new team of Avengers to form leading up to The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

Additionally, this also will allow for the team known as the Thunderbolts to join together under the leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Then again this team filled with anti-heroes probably wouldn’t have worried too much about international law in the first place. Still, this will allow the team to go wherever they please instead of being confined to their native borders.

The final episode of She-Hulk is set to start streaming next week on Thursday, October 13 exclusively on Disney+. Episodes one through eight are currently available to stream on the service.

Featured Image Source: Marvel Studios/Disney+

